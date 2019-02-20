It is still unconfirmed whether the rumors about Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson having a fling are true, but one thing’s for sure, the 21-year-old model has been an integral part of the Kardashian-Jenner family for many years now.

The longtime best friend of Kylie Jenner has been accused of hooking up with Tristan, which reportedly prompted Khloe Kardashian to break up with the father of her child after two years of dating. One source told ET the pair couldn't get past their ongoing “trust issues.”

Khloe has seemingly commented on the rumors, posting a series of shouting emojis on a Hollywood Unlocked post talking about Jordyn’s alleged hookup. However, no one from the Kardashian-Jenner clan has officially commented on the rumors and Jordyn has also stayed quiet. Tristan previously tweeted and then deleted “FAKE NEWS,” which many believe was directed at the rumors.

Even before Tristan came into the picture, Jordyn was a core member of the Kardashian-Jenner squad.

Here’s what you need to know about Kylie's best friend from childhood:

She Was a Regular on Life of Kylie

Jordyn appeared on the 2017 E! reality show for its one season. Last March, she told ET’s Katie Krause that she’d be down for another season of the series.

“I would love that but it’s also… you have to find the happy medium of keeping your private life private and your personal life,” she explained. “We’ll see.”

She Was With Kylie When She Took Her Pregnancy Test

Jordyn appeared in Kylie’s headline-making pregnancy video, and noted that she was there with the 21-year-old reality star when she took her test. She regularly posts photos with Kylie and Stormi, and went on a tropical vacation with them in January.

She Met Kylie Through Jaden Smith

Jordyn and Kylie have been friends since the summer of eighth grade when they met through a famous friend.

"We met through a mutual friend. We grew up, she’s known Jaden [Smith] her whole life and then I met him in middle school,” Kylie explained in a YouTube Q&A last summer. "They were best friends, they still are.”

Jordyn also referred to Jaden’s father, Will Smith, as "Uncle Willy” in a birthday Instagram post.

She Lives With Kylie

In a June video for Vogue, Kylie revealed that her friend had officially moved in to her Calabasas, California, home.

When talking about her makeup routine, Kylie said, “I test out most of my stuff on Jordyn because we live together. So, I’m like, 'Jordyn, I need you!’"

She Models for Khloe’s Line

Jordyn is also a member of the Good American squad of models. The site still features her modelling Khloe’s designer jean line, with a bio.

“She was discovered on Instagram at 18 years old, considers Will Smith her ‘uncle,’ is managed by her mother, and counts the Kardashian clan as her sisters,” the bio reads.

She Posed as a Kim Kardashian Clone for Yeezy

Remember when Paris Hilton gave her best Kim Kardashian West impression? She wasn’t the only one modelling for Yeezy Season 6. Jordyn also donned Kim’s then-blonde locks for Kanye West’s clothing line.

She’s Professionally Partnered With Kylie

In September, Kylie launched the Kylie x Jordyn line for Kylie Cosmetics, posing with her pal for a series of sexy shoots promoting the line. Prior to that, she already had a “Jordy” lip shade courtesy of her pal.

