Khloe Kardashian is letting her social media do the talking!

The 34-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday morning to share a series of her now-signature cryptic messages.

“The worst pain is gettin' hurt by a person you explained your pain to,” she posted. The next message read: “Somebody needs to hear this… That betrayal was your blessing!!!!”

Khloe then posted, “If they ask you about me, tell them: ‘She was the only person that loved me with honesty, and I broke her.’”

She completed the series with a cartoon drawing of a woman crying.

Khloe’s messages come after ET confirmed the news that she split from her boyfriend of two years and the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, due to ongoing “trust issues.”

Shortly after, rumors started circulating that Tristan had cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Khloe has shared several clues on social media indicating that she believes the rumors. She first commented on a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram video detailing the alleged hookup with a series of shouting emojis. She also liked a fan’s tweet calling out Tristan and Jordyn for their alleged behavior.

Khloe’s older sister, Kim Kardashian West, also unfollowed both Tristan and Jordyn on Instagram. In addition, a source told ET that the 21-year-old model, who had been living with Kylie for months, has moved out of her friend's house.

Prior to her sister's messages, Kylie posted two clips of herself home alone after her best friend vacated the property. For more on the unfolding drama, watch the clip below:

