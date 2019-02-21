Kylie Jenner is home alone, and she seems pretty bummed about it.

The 21-year-old cosmetics queen took to her Instagram Stories after midnight early Thursday morning to post two videos of herself at home. In one clip, she shows off her fit body in a leopard print crop-top pajama set, zooming in on her impressive abs.

She captioned the post, “Goodnight.”

Then in a Boomerang video, Kylie pouts at the camera looking sad with her hand up to her face.

Until now, Kylie’s been living with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, at her mansion, but on Wednesday, a source told ET that the 21-year-old model moved out following allegations that she hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Kylie Jenner / Instagram Stories

Kylie Jenner / Instagram Stories

“Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she’s extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family,” the source said. “Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now, Jordyn isn’t staying at Kylie’s. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloe.”

The mess started earlier this week when ET confirmed that Khloe, 34, and Tristan, 27, had split after two years of dating due to ongoing "trust issues.” Shortly after, rumors surfaced that the NBA pro cheated on Khloe with Jordyn.

Social media has been filled with clues regarding the cheating scandal, including the fact that Khloe's sister, Kim Kardashian West, unfollowed both Jordyn and Tristan. Khloe has not unfollowed either, but she did wipe her account of photos with Tristan, the father of her 10-month-old daughter, True, and has commented on a Hollywood Unlocked post about the details of the alleged hookup with shouting emojis. She also liked a fan’s tweet calling out Tristan and Jordyn.

