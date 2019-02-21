Khloe Kardashian isn’t hiding from the current scandal involving her ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, and her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The 34-year-old reality star recently liked a tweet about the alleged cheating that read, “@khloekardashian dont let anyone ever say this is your fault!. He is a sick man and if its true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love. TRUE does and ur doing great showing that love."

The drama started earlier this week when ET confirmed that Khloe had, in fact, split from Tristan after two years of dating during on on-going “trust issues.”

@khloekardashian dont let anyone ever say this is your fault!. He is a sick man and if its true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love. TRUE does and ur doing great showing her that love. — JY (@MISS_YOLIE49) February 19, 2019

Then rumors started circulating that the NBA star had cheated on Khloe with none other than Jordyn, a core member of the Kardashian-Jenner squad, who has been living with Kylie for months.

Khloe previously commented on a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post detailing the alleged facts surrounding Tristan and Jordyn’s romantic tryst with a series of shouting emojis. Her best friend, Malika Haqq also wrote, “STRONG FACTS,” and Kardashian pal Larsa Pippen added, “Amen!!!”

Since that time, Jordyn has moved out of Kylie’s home. A source previously told ET, “Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she’s extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family. Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now, Jordyn isn’t staying at Kylie’s. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloe.”

Though Khloe is still following both Tristan and Jordyn on Instagram, her older sister, Kim Kardashian, has unfollowed both on social media.

