Did Tyler Henry predict the drama between Khloe Kardashian and Jordyn Woods?

The celebrity medium was the bartender on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where he was asked about a past reading he did with both Khloe and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

At the time, he predicted, "Someone tries to get with one sister and then tries to get with the other.”

Tyler was asked if he thought that prediction came true with the rumors that Woods, who has been considered like a sister to Kylie, hooked up with Khloe’s now-ex, Tristan Thompson.

"I have my doubts because I feel like it was more of a sisterly thing, so, not so much,” Tyler said of the prediction. "But I definitely in the reading saw the direction of the relationship and it didn’t look so good. But I wish her the best!”

During the reading, Khloe asked Tyler, "You keep saying my ‘next’ boyfriend or whatever, do you not see anything about my current boyfriend?” referencing Tristan ahead of his first cheating scandal last April.

At the time, Tyler seemed hesitant to comment on it, noting that both Khloe and Tristan were very driven and that the long distance nature of their romance could prove problematic.

"I would say for the current situation, so long as we can make sure distance does not end up being an issue, we’re fine,” he said.

A source previously told ET, “Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she’s extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family.”

Khloe, 34, and Tristan, 27, split earlier this week due to what a source told ET was ongoing “trust issues.” Later rumors started circulating that Jordyn, 21, had hooked up with the NBA star behind Khloe’s back.

