Khloe Kardashian isn't letting her recent breakup keep her from stepping out in public.

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and fashion designer walked the carpet at a party celebrating the opening of the L.A. offices of the apparel company PrettyLittleThing on Wednesday night.

Kardashian looked serious and somewhat somber as she posed for photos, rocking a black sweater with the company's name written across it in white letters, and skin-tight black leather pants with black heels.

The reality star didn't fly solo completely. Kardashian's longtime bestie, Malika Haqq, joined her on the carpet, and the pair both gave photographers stoic poses.

Haqq mirrored Kardashian's ensemble, rocking the same branded sweater and leather pants.

The outing marked Kardashian's first public appearance since she reportedly called it quits with boyfriend Tristan Thompson amid rumors of yet another cheating scandal - -this time allegedly involving Thompson and family friend Jordyn Woods, the bestie and now-ex-roommate of Kardashian's sister, Kylie Jenner.

On Tuesday, a source told ET that the former couple -- who share a 10-month-old daughter, True -- had split after two years together because of ongoing "trust issues," while multiple reports surfaced with claims of a tryst between Tristan and Jordyn.

Khloe and Tristan's relationship has been dogged by cheating allegations since they first welcomed their daughter last April.

The drama has been unfolding, fueled by rumors and speculation on various social media platforms, over the past two days.

ET learned on Tuesday that Woods has already moved out of Jenner's home, and a source told ET on Wednesday that Jenner is "extremely upset about everything that is going on" but is "trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind" about her friendship with Woods, whom she's been close with since childhood.

Check out the video below for more on Khloe and Tristan's recent split and latest on the cheating drama.

