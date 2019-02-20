Kardashian fans are still reeling over rumors that Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, cheated with Khloe Kardashian's now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

While Khloe and her close friends, Malika Haqq and Larsa Pippen, seemingly validated the rumors by commenting on a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post claiming the rumors are true, Tristan tweeted "FAKE NEWS" after the reports broke before quickly deleting the tweet. Jordyn has yet to comment on her own social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Kylie also hasn't commented about the cheating rumors, which are especially shocking given how close she and Jordyn are. From Jordyn being present when Kylie gave birth, to Kylie being there for Jordyn when Jordyn's father died, the besties have been inseparable for years.

“She's like a professional best friend,” a source told ET about Jordyn in August 2015, noting that her mom, Elizabeth Woods, was a popular L.A. socialite and that Jordyn is also close to other famous faces like Jaden and Willow Smith. “Jordyn mostly just travels the world with her rich and/or famous friends.”

Let's take a look back at all the times Kylie and Jordyn showed the strength of their friendship.

2013: Kylie is on Jordyn's first Instagram posts

Kylie and Jordyn have been close since at least 2013, when Jordyn joined Instagram and shared early snaps with Kylie.

She's also clearly close to Kylie's family, posing with her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Khloe.

In September 2016, Jordyn talked with ET about her friendship with Kylie.

“We're always sharing advice with each other," she said. "[With] all of my friends, we're always there for each other and super-supportive.”

May 2014: Jordyn attends Kim and Kanye's wedding

Once again proving how tight she is with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, a source told ET that Jordyn attended Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's lavish wedding in Florence, Italy.

Jordyn, of course, has attended a number of big Kardashian events over the years. Interestingly enough, last March, she attended Tristan's 27th birthday party at Beauty & Essex restaurant in Los Angeles.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

July 2016: Jordyn supports Kylie's anti-bullying campaign

Jordyn was right by Kylie's side as she announced her auction for anti-bullying on July 14, 2016. Kylie launched an Instagram campaign called "#IAmMoreThan" in September 2015, in which she shared stories of people who have taken bullying and turned it into something positive.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SinfulColors

September 2015: Kylie gives Jordyn a car for her 18th birthday

Kylie gifted Jordyn with a flashy Mercedes-Benz for her milestone birthday.

"Happy birthday Jordyn," Kylie wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the car. "Thank you for being you. Most down to earth selfless human being! I hope you enjoy it."

"There's no words to describe how I feel," Jordyn also shared on Instagram about the extravagant gift. "I just don't know what I did to deserve this. I can never thank @kyliejenner for motivating me to always do my best and always opening up new opportunities. Do good and good things will happen. Blessed and grateful always. Love you and thank you again to everyone who made me feel special on this 18th year."

This, of course, wasn't the last of Kylie's luxurious birthday gifts for Jordyn. A year later, she gave her a $14,600 Cartier bracelet. And in 2017, she gave her another brand new Mercedes.

August 2016: Kylie supports Jordyn's Boohoo collection launch

Kylie made a rare appearance to support Jordyn's collection with Boohoo at NeueHouse Hollywood on Aug. 31, 2016.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media



January 2017: Kylie supports Jordyn when Jordyn's father dies

Jordyn's father, John, died after a battle with cancer in January 2017, and Kylie donated $10,000 to a GoFundMe campaign set up by the Woods family to help cover medical costs incurred during his final weeks.

“I love you guys very much,” Kylie wrote alongside her contribution on the John Woods Wheels to Wings Fund campaign page.

Kylie also supported Jordyn on Instagram, writing, "My Fire Ox, My Brother, My Soul Sister. Give Jordy & her family some support and prayers right now. I love you the long way @jordynwoods . The other half of me .. When you cry I cry."

During an episode of Kylie's E! reality show, Life of Kylie, Kylie burst into tears as Jordyn talked about her father's death.

"It was really hard to see Jordyn go through something like that because, one, I'm just genuinely so close to her, so when she cries, I cry," Kylie said. "And it's crazy that it's going to happen to me one day."

May 2017: Jordyn and Kylie have a commitment ceremony in Peru

Jordyn was a fixture on Kylie's short-lived E! reality show, in which the two got into hilarious situations like Kylie actually listening in on Jordyn's blind date via walkie-talkie. The two even had a commitment ceremony in Peru on the season finale.

"I actually feel like I'm in a full relationship with Kylie," Jordyn said during the episode. "There are different types of relationships -- we're definitely in one. Not necessarily sexual, but definitely emotional. It's draining sometimes."

"You know me and Jordyn have a special connection," Kylie later tells her mom, Kris Jenner. "Since, you know, it's been a few years now, we thought we should just take this to the next level. We're going to do a little ceremony."

Jordyn later Instagrammed a picture of her and Kylie together, referring to her as her "wifey."

"Reposting because whether we like it or not we're stuck together forever #wifey," Jordyn wrote.

February 2018: Jordyn is present for the birth of Kylie's daughter, Stormi

In an intimate video about Kylie's pregnancy journey, Jordyn is tellingly the one to narrate how Kylie fell for boyfriend Travis Scott. She also revealed she was actually in the bathroom when Kylie took her pregnancy test.

"She passed to me after, like, 'surprise,'" Jordyn says.

Jordyn, of course, was present throughout Kylie's pregnancy journey, celebrating with her at her baby shower and going to the hospital as Kylie gave birth.

ET spoke to Jordyn in March, when she talked about being supportive of her BFF as a mom.

"I think no matter who your best friend is, it’s important to be there for them and be supportive, and obviously you want to help guide them in whatever decision they make because everyone is their own person," she noted. "They make their own decision. It’s just your job to be there as a friend to be supportive."

She also discussed how Kylie has changed since becoming a mother.

"I think that whenever someone has a child, no matter who it is, there’s always growth and things to be learned, so I think it’s just -- childbirth and becoming a parent is a beautiful thing," she said.

March 2018: Kylie gets 'JW' ring for Jordyn and Travis

After the birth of baby Stormi, Kylie and Jordyn remained incredibly close. In March 2018, Kylie showed off her new ring on Snapchat -- a rose gold band appearing to have tiny diamonds with the initials “JW" -- which pays tribute to two of the most important people in her life. She explained the meaning, writing, “Jacques Webster [Travis' real name] & Jordyn Woods. Real Ones, Ok."

Snapchat

June 2018: Kylie shares she and Jordyn are living together

In a video for Vogue, Kylie revealed she and Jordyn were roommates.

"I test out most of my stuff on Jordyn because we live together," Kylie said, referring to her Kylie Cosmetics products. "So I’m like, 'Jordyn, I need you.' Everyone that comes in my house has tinted red arms from swatches and shadows.”

June 2018: Kylie takes Jordyn along to France with Travis

No third wheel here! Kylie continued to spend time with both her beau and BFF, jetting off to France last June. Kylie and Travis also made a rare appearance together at Jordyn's mom, Elizabeth's, birthday dinner last April.



August 2018: Kylie supports Jordyn at the launch of her activewear line

Kylie once again showed up for her BFF, supporting her at the launch event of her activewear label, SECNDNTURE, at a private residence on Aug. 29, 2018, in West Hollywood.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SECNDNTURE

"I'm so proud of you," Kylie Instagrammed.

September 2018: Kylie and Jordyn team up for Kylie Cosmetics collaboration

It took years, but Kylie and Jordyn finally collaborated on a makeup line for Kylie Cosmetics last September.

"I can’t wait to introduce the KYLIE X JORDYN @kyliecosmetics collection to you guys but before I do, I wanted to come on here and let you know just how special this collection really is to me," Kylie wrote on Instagram. "Jordyn and I have had a true unmatchable relationship and I consider her family. she’s helped me remain ME throughout all these years and this is the first time we have collaborated on such a project! It has been so much fun and I’ll cherish the memories forever! We’ve worked hard on this and hope you love it as much as we do!"

Interestingly enough, Jordyn was hanging out with Kylie at her house just hours before the cheating rumors broke on Tuesday. Prior to the news breaking, Kylie posted a Snapchat of herself lying in bed using the dog filter before turning the camera on Jordyn, who laughs with the filter on her.

For more on the scandal, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Jordyn Woods' Close Connection With the Kardashian-Jenner Family

Jordyn Woods Was With Kylie Jenner Hours Before the Tristan Thompson Scandal Broke

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Rumors Tristan Thompson Cheated With Jordyn Woods

Related Gallery



