Khloe Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner Steal the Show at Tristan Thompson's Birthday Party: Pics

Tristan Thompson's birthday bash was a Kardashian-Jenner family affair!

The basketball player, who turns 27 on March 13, celebrated his birthday a few days early on Saturday night, hitting up Beauty & Essex restaurant in Los Angeles with family and friends. Khloe Kardashian, who is eight months pregnant with their baby girl, joined her beau for the festivities, along with her sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as well as her mother, Kris Jenner.

Khloe, 33, showed off her curves -- baby bump and all! -- in a black bodycon dress, strappy heels and an oversized white handbag, while Tristan donned a white turtleneck, black skinny jeans and a coordinating bomber jacket and Nike sneakers. Earlier in the day, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated her baby shower in Bel Air with an elaborate, rose-filled affair.

Kylie arrived to the bash holding hands with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, with the two wearing coordinating outfits -- similar PVC leggings and puffer jackets -- with Kylie in red and Jordyn in blue. The makeup maven's appearance comes less than two months after welcoming her own daughter, Stormi, with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kendall, clad in black and white, also shared a sassy snap of her and Kylie from inside the party, writing, "Love you, mean it."

Meanwhile, Kris was arm in arm with boyfriend Corey Gamble. Tristan's Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, LeBron James, and his wife, Savannah, were also in attendance.

According to a source, Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima also made an appearance at the party, as well as Thompson's teammates Kevin Love and Jordan Clarkson, and his mother, Andrea Thompson. As the night wound down, The Weeknd joined the end of the celebration.

The star-studded private dinner party was hosted by Remy Martin, taking over the entire ground floor the restaurant.

At one point, Khloe sweetly jumped on the mic to lead the entire party in singing "happy birthday," the source also notes.

And check out his epic cake!

Earlier this week, Kris revealed to ET that Khloe and Tristan are busy preparing two nurseries -- one in Cleveland and one in Los Angeles.

