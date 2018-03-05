Kylie Jenner Gives Fans a Peek Into Her Daughter Stormi’s Nursery
Every baby girl needs butterflies!
Kylie Jenner shared a peek inside her daughter, Stormi’s, nursery on Monday, and the adorable room was filled with girly treasures!
As well as a giant pale pink heart adorned with colorful butterflies hanging on the wall, the little girl also has a mouse-shaped candy dispenser standing on the floor.
“I love her room,” Jenner, 20, captioned the photo on Snapchat.
The pic comes two days after Jenner gave the world its first look at Stormi’s face by posting a gorgeous full-length shot of her holding the baby on her one-month birthday. Jenner and rapper Travis Scott welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1.
She then posted a video on Saturday of the cutie sucking on a pacifier, captioning the clip, “My pretty girl," which was the first pic we saw of the newborn's face.
While she’s clearly loving mommy life, the cosmetics queen made time for a date with Scott on Sunday, hitting up Seaspice in Miami, Florida.
An eyewitness told ET that the two were joined by friends on a private terrace and enjoyed a seafood brunch.
See more on the new mom below.
