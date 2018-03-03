Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Baby Stormi's Face -- See the Pic!

Kylie Jenner can't get enough of her baby girl.

The 20-year-old reality star shared the first glimpse of her daughter's face with fans on Saturday, posting a video of Stormi to Snapchat. Jenner shared the first photo of Stormi just a few days after she was born, breaking records with her name announcement on Instagram. Weeks later, she shared a video of her daughter's tiny toes, and on Thursday, she celebrated her first month of life by posting a full-length shot of herself holding Stormi.

In Saturday's video, Stormi stares at the camera, sucking on a pacifier while a crown of fire emojis lines the top of her head. "My pretty girl," the makeup maven wrote alongside the clip.

Stormi Webster👼🏼 (Posted 3/3/18) A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Mar 3, 2018 at 10:26am PST

Just last week, Jenner marveled at how much her daughter resembled her, telling fans that she's been "staring at her all day."

"She looks just like me when i was a baby 😊," she tweeted.

she’s good 😊 still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby 😊 https://t.co/fEFsSeNO6Z — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

Jenner's older sister, Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, recently shared the first photo of her newborn daughter, Chicago. “The sweetest! Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person!" Kardashian told fans last week, before posting a photo of her holding Chicago to Instagram on Monday. The first footage of Chicago was debuted in Jenner's pregnancy video last month.

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

Khloe Kardashian is just one month away from giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, a baby boy. See more on the Kardashian-Jenner family's new additions in the video below.

