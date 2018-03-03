Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Baby Stormi's Face -- See the Pic!
Kylie Jenner can't get enough of her baby girl.
The 20-year-old reality star shared the first glimpse of her daughter's face with fans on Saturday, posting a video of Stormi to Snapchat. Jenner shared the first photo of Stormi just a few days after she was born, breaking records with her name announcement on Instagram. Weeks later, she shared a video of her daughter's tiny toes, and on Thursday, she celebrated her first month of life by posting a full-length shot of herself holding Stormi.
In Saturday's video, Stormi stares at the camera, sucking on a pacifier while a crown of fire emojis lines the top of her head. "My pretty girl," the makeup maven wrote alongside the clip.
Just last week, Jenner marveled at how much her daughter resembled her, telling fans that she's been "staring at her all day."
"She looks just like me when i was a baby 😊," she tweeted.
Jenner's older sister, Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, recently shared the first photo of her newborn daughter, Chicago. “The sweetest! Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person!" Kardashian told fans last week, before posting a photo of her holding Chicago to Instagram on Monday. The first footage of Chicago was debuted in Jenner's pregnancy video last month.
Khloe Kardashian is just one month away from giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, a baby boy. See more on the Kardashian-Jenner family's new additions in the video below.
