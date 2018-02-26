Kim Kardashian Shares Cute New Photo of Daughter Chicago

What a cutie!

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable new snap with her baby girl, Chicago.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star cuddled up to the 1-month-old tot, then applied animal ear and nose filters to the pic.

Little Chicago stared straight down the lens for the mother-daughter snap, which Kardashian simply captioned, “Baby Chicago.”

The 37-year-old mother of three recently shared how Chicago is a perfect mix of her big sister, North, and older brother, Saint.

“She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person!” Kardashian tweeted in response to a fan asking how the newborn was doing.

Born via a surrogate, Chicago arrived on Jan. 15., and was named after her rapper dad Kanye West’s Illinois hometown.

"Kim doesn’t have any obvious connection to the city of Chicago, but Kanye grew up there," a source told ET. "He was raised in Chicago and it’s really where he started to thrive as an artist. His mother was also very connected to the city, so this is likely in part an homage to her.”

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

See more on baby Chicago below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Kim Kardashian Shares Who Baby Chicago Looks Like

NEWS: Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Dyed Her Hair Pink While Vacationing in Tokyo With Khloe and Kourtney

NEWS: Kim Kardashian Gets Candid About the Perks of Fame: 'Material Things Don't Make Me Happy Anymore'

Related Gallery