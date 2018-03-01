Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Celebrate Daughter Stormi Turning 1 Month Old: Pics

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are marking a milestone in their daughter, Stormi's, life.

Jenner took to Instagram on Thursday to pose with her newborn, celebrating Stormi turning a month old. The 20-year-old reality star gave birth to her first child on Feb. 1.

Though Jenner has previously shared photos of Stormi's hands and feet, this marks the first time she's shared a full-length photo of herself holding her daughter.

"My angel baby is 1 month old today," Jenner wrote, cradling Stormi all bundled up in a cute cream-colored onesie.

Jenner herself looked radiant, rocking a matching hoodie and sweats, white sneakers as well as a ring on her left ring finger.

As for Scott, he proudly marked the occasion on Snapchat, sharing a photo of Stormi wearing a pink sweater reading "daddy."

"My lil mama 1 month today,” Scott wrote. “Her favorite unit of course.”

Earlier in the day, Jenner showed off her post-baby bod on social media -- sporting a black crop top and underwear -- proving she's had no trouble bouncing back after giving birth.

Last Saturday, Jenner and Scott were snapped for the first time together since welcoming Stormi. The two had lunch at Nobu in Malibu, California, also showing off 25-year-old Scott's flashy "push present" for Jenner -- a jet black Ferrari.

