Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Celebrate Daughter Stormi Turning 1 Month Old: Pics

By Antoinette Bueno‍

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are marking a milestone in their daughter, Stormi's, life.

Jenner took to Instagram on Thursday to pose with her newborn, celebrating Stormi turning a month old. The 20-year-old reality star gave birth to her first child on Feb. 1.

Though Jenner has previously shared photos of Stormi's hands and feet, this marks the first time she's shared a full-length photo of herself holding her daughter.

"My angel baby is 1 month old today," Jenner wrote, cradling Stormi all bundled up in a cute cream-colored onesie. 

Jenner herself looked radiant, rocking a matching hoodie and sweats, white sneakers as well as a ring on her left ring finger.

As for Scott, he proudly marked the occasion on Snapchat, sharing a photo of Stormi wearing a pink sweater reading "daddy."

"My lil mama 1 month today,” Scott wrote. “Her favorite unit of course.”

Earlier in the day, Jenner showed off her post-baby bod on social media -- sporting a black crop top and underwear -- proving she's had no trouble bouncing back after giving birth.

#kyliejenner 1 month update 😍😍😍 #postbabybody

Last Saturday, Jenner and Scott were snapped for the first time together since welcoming Stormi. The two had lunch at Nobu in Malibu, California, also showing off 25-year-old Scott's flashy "push present" for Jenner -- a jet black Ferrari.

