Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Post-Baby Body in Revealing Outfit One Month After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner flaunts her post-baby figure!

Exactly one month after her and Travis Scott's baby girl, Stormi, was born, the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star couldn't help but show off her fit physique on social media.

Jenner took to Snapchat on Thursday to share a video selfie of herself wearing black underwear and matching crop top while showing off her flat tummy. She included the text, "I monthhhhh," in her video.

Rocking long black hair, the cosmetics queen also shared another snap of herself this time sitting on a white rug.

Jenner has been sharing more content on her social media since keeping a low profile during her pregnancy. Earlier this week, Stormi made her Snapchat debut in a sweet video where Jenner gushes over her baby's itty bitty toes.

Meanwhile, big sis Kim Kardashian also showed off her teeny waist on Instagram. In the 37-year-old reality star's snap, she's casually holding her phone while wearing a revealing white bikini top with a matching mini skirt while putting her abs on full display.

ねえ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 1, 2018 at 1:22am PST

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe are all currently in Tokyo, Japan, having one last adventure before Khloe welcomes her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Per usual, the sisters glammed up for a night out on the town on Wednesday.

The Revenge Body host looked extra fabulous in a sparkly silver mini dress that perfectly hugged her baby bump.

For more on the reality stars, watch below.

