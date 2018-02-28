Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump While Rocking Stunning Sparkly Mini-Dress in Tokyo

Khloe Kardashian has outdone herself this time!

We all know that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has great taste in fashion, but this stunning, dazzling look takes pregnancy style to the next level! Kardashian, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, shared two fabulous pics on Instagram on Wednesday.

In the sexy snaps, the 33-year-old reality star, who touched down in Tokyo, Japan, with her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, earlier this week, glows in a mini silver sparkly dress, a black overcoat and turquoise fringe earrings. Her blonde locks are in a neat bun and her makeup consists of turquoise blue eye shadow and a nude lip.

"💌 What’s meant to be will always find its way 💌" Khloe wrote alongside the pic of her cradling her baby bump.

Earlier in the day, the expecting mother took to Twitter to slam haters for criticizing her burgeoning belly.

"People are very opinionated about my bump," she tweeted. "I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby! ❤️"

People are very opinionated about my bump. I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby! ❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 28, 2018

The Revenge Body star also took the time to reply to a handful of fans who praised her for speaking her mind. When one Twitter user commented about people being so rude, Khloe replied, "I guess they don’t have much love themselves."

I guess they don’t have much love themselves — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 28, 2018

Another user asked her if she's "supposed to be flying to Japan in this late stage of pregnancy." Khloe didn’t hold back, nicely writing back: "I’m allowed to travel according to my dr. Of course, before our flight, I took all precautions and got my body checked from my dr and I’m completely healthy."

Adding, "I wouldn’t put my baby at risk in any way. ❤️❤️❤️"

I’m allowed to travel according to my dr. Of course, before our flight, I took all precautions and got my body checked from my dr and I’m completely healthy. I wouldn’t put my baby at risk in any way. ❤️❤️❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 28, 2018

Meanwhile, a source told ET this week that the eight-months pregnant reality star and the pro basketball player are thrilled about welcoming their baby soon, and that the pregnancy has made their union even stronger.

“Khloe and Tristan are more in love than ever,” the source shared. “They are solid.”

Hear more on the happy couple in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Talks Brother Rob's Weight Gain in 'Revenge Body' Preview: 'It’s Debilitating'

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Shares Secrets to What Makes Her 'Good Relationship' With Tristan Thompson Work

Khloe Kardashian Is ‘8 Months Bumpin’ in Tokyo on Girls Trip With Sisters Kim and Kourtney