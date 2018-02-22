Khloe Kardashian Feels Prepared to Become a Mom (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardsahian's baby boy can't get here any sooner!

The 33-year-old reality star is completely prepared to welcome her first child with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, a source tells ET, adding that she's never been so happy.

According to ET's source, Kardashian's confidence comes from her years of experience as an aunt to Kourtney, Kim and Rob Kardashian's kids.

"Khloe isn't worried about being a mother, she is more than prepared. Khloe has had training over the years with her numerous nieces and nephews," the source says. "Khloe is just ready to be a mother."

ET's source revealed on Thursday that Kardashian has been telling friends and family that she's "over the top happy" and that she's planning to give birth in Cleveland, but raise her baby boy in both Los Angeles and Ohio.

"Khloe and Tristan plan to have the baby born in Cleveland but will continue to live a bicoastal life," the source shared.

A source told ET last month that Kardashian was planning to spend plenty of time in L.A. to be close with her family. "Her family and support network is in L.A. -- it's her first baby and she's going to want the support of her sisters and [mom] Kris," the source noted.

As for Thompson, the source said that the Cleveland Cavaliers player "is going to be 100 percent hands-on" as a father.

