Khloe Kardashian Plans to Live in Cleveland and Los Angeles After Birth of Baby (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian will continue her jet-setting lifestyle after her baby is born.

A source tells ET that the 33-year-old reality star and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, will live in both Cleveland and Los Angeles after welcoming their first child together.

"Khloe and Tristan plan to have the baby born in Cleveland, but will continue to live a bicoastal life," ET's source reveals. Thompson, of course, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He and Kardashian have spent tons of time in the city since they started dating, and a source told ET last month that he intends to be "100 percent hands on" with his and Kardashian's baby boy.

While the couple isn't planning to settle down in just one place, according to ET's source, Kardashian couldn't be more prepared for her new role as mom.

"Khloe has always wanted to be a mother, and is telling her family and friends constantly she is over-the-top happy," the source says. "Khloe has that special glow about her. Khloe has been handling pregnancy great, and continues to maintain working out and eating as healthy as she can."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spoke with ET last month about staying fit while pregnant, revealing that her doctor told her to work out every day, which makes her "feel good."

"Whatever you do before you're pregnant, you're allowed to continue, and they say it leads for a better delivery," she added. "I feel great, and I would feel horrible if I was just sitting around, overeating all day... I don't have swollen feet, I don't have a lot of these things because I'm staying so active right now. So, as long as I can, I want to keep that up."

