Khloe Kardashian Is ‘8 Months Bumpin’ in Tokyo on Girls Trip With Sisters Kim and Kourtney

Khloe Kardashian is babymooning in the Land of the Rising Sun!

The pregnant reality star recently opened up about her progesterone complications on Keeping Up WIth the Kardashians, but appears to be feeling well enough for one last girls trip.



Khloe and sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian touched down in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, celebrating a final getaway before she is due to welcome her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson next month.

Kim was spotted rocking her new long pink hair with a tan coat, gray leggings and boots at Haneda Airport, while Khloe donned a long puffy camel coat, black leggings and sneakers, keeping her blonde locks in French braids.

Jun Sato / GC Images

Jun Sato / GC Images

Khloe, who confirmed her happy news back in December, shared some shots from the journey on her Instagram story, posting a Boomerang clip that declared she was "8 months baby bumpin" on her trip to Japan.

Instagram

On Sunday's KUWTK, Khloe also shocked her sisters with the revelation that she plans to deliver her baby in Cleveland, Ohio, where Tristan lives and plays basketball for the Cavaliers.

