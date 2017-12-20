Khloe Kardashian Announces She's Pregnant With Bare Baby Bump Photo

It's official!

Khloe Kardashian announced her pregnancy on Wednesday with an emotional Instagram post of her bare baby bump. Khloe's boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, hugs her from behind.

"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" Khloe, 33, writes. "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient."

Khloe also gushed about 26-year-old Tristan.

"I still at times can't believe that our love created life!" she writes. "Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"

"Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes!" she adds. "I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️"

ET first reported Khloe's pregnancy in September. In October, a source told ET that Khloe and Tristan are expecting a baby boy. This marks the first child for the reality star, while Tristan has a 1-year-old son, Prince, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Khloe has been open about wanting a child on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She also revealed during the season 13 finale that Tristan was eager to have a child with her as well, and that she was looking toward the future with him.

"He wants to have kids now," Khloe shared. "He said, 'I want to have kids with you, [and] if you get pregnant, you could make maternity jeans for [your clothing line] Good American."

"He wants to have like, five or six kids with me, and that's lovely," she continued with a laugh. "We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I'm not on birth control, it's really scary. It's like a really big step."

Last week, a new KUWTK preview teased Khloe's pregnancy announcement to her family and close friends.

"Did you not know?" Khloe's sister, Kim Kardashian West, asks their clearly emotional mother, Kris Jenner. Kris, with tears in her eyes, replies, "No." The clip then flashes to Khloe hugging her BFFs, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, as sister Kourtney Kardashian excitingly exclaims, "Oh my Godddd!"

It's definitely a busy time for the Kardashian family. Khloe's younger sister, 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, is also pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, though she has yet to officially confirm it. Kim is also expecting her third child with husband Kanye West, a baby girl, via surrogate.

