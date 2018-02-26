Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Dyed Her Hair Pink While Vacationing in Tokyo With Khloe and Kourtney

Kim Kardashian West is loving her new, hot pink 'do!

The 37-year-old reality star took to her app on Monday, revealing all the reasons why she decided to trade in her blonde locks for a wilder hair hue.

"Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink," she explained. "[Hair stylist] Chris Appleton and I thought about it for a month and then decided to just go for it! Since my hair is blond right now, it was easy to put the pink color over it. I figured now was the perfect timing!"

Kim also said that her husband, Kanye West, and their 4-year-old daughter, North, are huge fans of the color.

"North absolutely loves it!" she exclaimed. "She was so excited when she woke up to see I had pink hair. Kanye loves it, too. He thinks it’s fun to mix things up. It might only last a week or two, but I love it and I hope you guys do too!"

For fans who want to copy Kim's chic hairstyle, Chris shared all the tips and tricks to getting the look. "There are so many types of pinks to try, so it’s important that you work with a pink that suits your coloring and makeup to get the right look," he advised. "I didn’t want to re-bleach her hair, as I want to keep the condition strong -- so, the roots worked perfectly!"

And here's exactly what Chris says are the secrets to maintaining the color:

1.) Try wigs first to get the vibe.

2.) Understand you may need to tone down or amp up your makeup, as your hair will do a lot of talking.

3.) Use a color shampoo like Bleach London Rosé Shampoo to keep the color fresh.

4.) Use Olaplex to keep the hair strong and glossy.

5.) Use a sulphate-free shampoo like Color Wow Security Shampoo between colorings to stop the color from being stripped.

6.) Avoid over-washing it. A color like Kim's is super delicate, so I recommend dry shampoo when possible.

Kim is currently showing off her freshly dyed tresses in Tokyo! She and her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, recently touched down in the Japanese capital, and have been sharing highlights from their trip via social media. See some of their best snaps below:

