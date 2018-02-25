Kim Kardashian Debuts Drastic New Pink 'Do

Kim Kardashian is ready for a new look.

On Sunday, the reality star posted a selfie on Twitter, showing her once blonde hair to now be a bubblegum shade of pink. Kim didn't offer much in the way explanation on the post, just a simple tongue sticking out emoji, to match the sassy look she gave the camera.

Fans were surprised by the sudden shift in style, suspecting the colorful look was temporary. But Kim responded to the suspicion, tweeting, "I don’t really do wigs. It’s real."

I don’t really do wigs . It’s real. https://t.co/zoROaMPmff — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 25, 2018

On Saturday, the 37-year-old was still blonde when she attended the Create & Cultivate women's conference in Los Angeles. But it seems that as chic as she looked, she wasn't feeling her hair so much.

"I can’t even tell you how over my blonde hair I am!" she tweeted Saturday morning. And roughly 24 hours later, her new pink hair had debuted.

I can’t even tell you how over my blonde hair I am! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2018

Kim has gone blonde many times before, but this appears to be her first venture into the world of pastels for her hair.

