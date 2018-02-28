Pregnant Khloe Kardashian and Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Are 'Stronger' Than Ever (Exclusive)

Looks like Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are in a great place in their relationship ahead of welcoming their first child together.

A source tells ET that the eight-months pregnant reality star and the pro basketball player are thrilled about welcoming their baby soon, and that the pregnancy has made their union even stronger. The couple has been dating since August 2016.

“Khloe and Tristan are more in love than ever,” the source tells ET. “They are solid.”

The source notes that 26-year-old Tristan has been especially supportive of 33-year-old Khloe while she is expecting.

“Khloe is not a high maintenance pregnant woman, but it was kind of rough at first and he was there doing anything he could to make her comfortable and happy -- he’s always telling her how beautiful she is," the source says.

And could we be hearing wedding bells soon? While our source says there are no immediate plans for a wedding, it’s not totally off the table. Khloe has been married before to NBA star Lamar Odom, though their divorce was finalized in December 2016.

“Right now it’s just all about the new baby," the source explains. "They’re not rushing to get married, but they’re in it for the long haul for sure."

"Khloe’s been married and knows that it’s not the marker of a happy relationship," the source adds. "Khloe considers this her happiest and healthiest relationship and that’s the most important thing, not a ring or a piece of paper."

Still, never say never. Our source says that Khloe would absolutely get married again.

"She’s a romantic!" the source says.

Khloe recently dished on her app about what makes her relationship with Tristan work so well.

"Forgive quickly and honestly," she advised to her fans. "Be vulnerable and open about love."

Meanwhile, Khloe recently spent some quality time with her older sisters, Kim and Kourtney, before her due date, taking a girls' trip to Tokyo, Japan.

