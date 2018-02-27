Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Shares Secrets to What Makes Her 'Good Relationship' With Tristan Thompson Work

Khloe Kardashian is all about giving fans advice!

The reality star has previously revealed her best fashion tips and tricks, what makes a great first kiss and has even opened up about pregnancy sex, but now, she's getting candid about what makes a good relationship.

Khloe, who is currently expecting her first child with her NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, took to her app on Tuesday to share her personal opinions on how to maintain a successful partnership with your significant other. She believes that a good relationship "really depends on what you value in your own life and consider good."

The Revenge Body star says "allowing one another to evolve and grow" and "allowing yourselves to miss one another" are two important factors. She also believes it's all about compromise, saying, "That doesn't mean you're weak. It means you're growing up."

"Forgive quickly and honestly," she advises. "Be vulnerable and open about love."

Khloe revealed on Monday that she's officially "eight months bumpin'" in a cute Bommerang video shared via Instagram Stories from her girls' trip to Tokyo with sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian.

Hear more on their fun-filled adventures abroad in the video below!

