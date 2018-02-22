Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Puts Baby Bump on Display in Bodyhugging Dress and Heels -- See the Pics!

Khloe Kardashian's maternity wear just keeps getting better and better!

The 33-year-old reality star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday, rocking a chic ensemble that eventually called for a change of shoes.

The blonde beauty, who is expecting her first child with NBA star Tristan Thompson, turned heads in a light brown bodycon dress that gave fans a peek at her burgeoning belly. She styled the comfy piece with a long fur coat, oversized sunglasses and lace-up heel booties.

Later in the day, Khloe traded in her heels for a much comfier pair of gray Yeezy sneakers, proving she really can pull off anything!

It's no secret that Khloe always looks fabulous -- pregnant or not! -- but the Revenge Body star admitted via Twitter on Thursday that she has days where she questions her growing belly.

"Good morning!! Does anyone else who has been pregnant or if they are pregnant feel that in the morning their bumps are smaller," she asked. "But throughout the day there bumper gets bigger and bigger and bigger LOL asking for a friend."

Luckily, she has Tristan to lean on for support when the going gets rough. Khloe took to her app last week to share a sweet story about how her boyfriend makes her feeling "amazing," no matter what.

