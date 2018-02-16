Khloe Kardashian Gets Real About Having Sex With Tristan Thompson While Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian may be pregnant, but that's not stopping her from getting romantic with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The 33-year-old reality star, who is expecting her first child with the NBA star, took to her app on Friday, to share intimate stories about what it's like having sex while carrying a baby.

"In the beginning, sex was the same," Khloe reveals. "As I got into my third trimester and started to get bigger, it became harder to have sex and a little more uncomfortable and limiting. Tristan is amazing and would never make me feel different in any way, but I'm sure it's uncomfortable for a man to have sex with a pregnant woman too."

"Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure," she admits. "Also, you can't move the same, so you kind of feel useless. But you just have to improvise and do the best you can."

In another post, the Revenge Body star also gave advice to her fans on how long you should wait before having sex with someone you just met.

"I don't think there's a timeline," she says. "But I also believe you set the tone for your relationship early on. If you really are into someone, then there's no rush for sex -- I would wait a little bit."

"If you want a long-lasting relationship, I don't think waiting a few dates is going to hurt anything," she continues. "But, if you know that this is more of a passion type of thing, then what are you waiting for? LOL! Just remember you have to be honest with the person you're with, so you're on the same page."

Earlier this week, Khloe also took to her app to reveal how she knew Tristan was "the one."

