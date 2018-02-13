Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over How She Knew Tristan Thompson Was 'The One'

Khloe Kardashian can't stop gushing over her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, the 33-year-old reality star, who is expecting her first child with the NBA star, took to her app on Tuesday to adorably explain how she knew "very quickly" that Tristan was "the one."

"I have never felt so comfortable or so safe with someone. Because of that, I took it very slowly and was cautious about how I went about 'us,'" she recalled. "I made sure we had very in-depth conversations. I wanted to make sure that those conversations were backed up by actions."

Khloe continued on, explaining that she and Tristan share many of the same interests, which they talked about early on.

"It was really reassuring to feel that someone had the same belief systems as I did. We shared the same principles and morals. We spoke about religion, children and our families," she revealed. "I think all of those things are important to truly know the ins and outs of someone. It's really easy to fall in love with someone during a honeymoon phase when you haven't yet discussed the logistics of life. But you have to talk about the real things if you want a real/long-lasting relationship."

"That being said, you cannot fake the energy or chemistry that you have with someone," she added. "That means more to me than any conversation. But you need that foundation for when the honeymoon phase is over. You still must have respect and a mutual love for one another."

❥ Mom and Dad ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

Last month, a source told ET that Tristan, who already has a 1-month-old son from a former relationship, plans to be "100 percent hands-on" with his and Khloe's baby. Tristan currently plays basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but may be moving to Los Angeles to be closer to Khloe and the baby.

"There's a chance he may come play for the Clippers," the source said, alluding to the fact that it's doubtful Khloe would permanently move to Cleveland. "Her family and support network is in L.A. -- it's her first baby and she's going to want the support of her sisters and [mom] Kris [Jenner]."

Hear more on how Khloe and Tristan are preparing for their little bundle of joy in the video below!

