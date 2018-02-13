Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Wears Spandex Jumpsuit on Lunch Outing: Pics!

Showing off that bump! Khloe Kardashian stepped out in Malibu, California, on Monday, ready to flaunt her growing baby bump.

The 33-year-old reality star is currently more than seven months pregnant with her first child with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

She visited Nobu in a skin-tight black latex jumpsuit with a loose sweater over top. KoKo paired the look with black kitten heels with fur across the toes.

Khloe sported the look to film a scene of Keeping Up With the Kardashians with her momager, Kris Jenner, and Scott Disick.

The Revenge Body host hasn’t by shy about showing off her pregnancy body. Last month, Khloe opened up about her approach to maternity wear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying, “I’m going to try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible.”

AZ-Daddy/X17online.com

AZ-Daddy/X17online.com

She also recently talked about her estranged relationship with her former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, now that she’s pregnant. Watch the clip below to see what she had to say.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Says She Considered Surrogacy Before Getting Pregnant

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Embraces Her Baby Bump in All-White Ensemble: Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Throws Family Dinner Party With Major Valentine Day's Vibes

Related Gallery