Khloe Kardashian Shares What Her Sisters Taught Her About Pregnancy Style

Khloe Kardashian has much love for her sisters, especially during her pregnancy

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is expecting her first child, posted a new blog post on her website and app on Friday about what Kylie Jenner, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have taught her about pregnancy style.

"I've mentioned how much of a challenge it's been to dress my bump. Thankfully, Kim, Kourtney and Kylie have been there to show me how it's done," Khloe wrote, sharing her favorite maternity twinning moments.

I have the best style gurus!!! https://t.co/8iu4aymUsG — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 23, 2018

Included in the many maternity style tips that her sisters have shared with the expecting mother are a one-piece and pairing silk ensemble with red lips.

"A jumpsuit might not be the most convenient choice for a pregnant lady (frequent pee breaks!), but Kourt looked damn good! I knew I needed to follow her lead," she wrote, adding, "Kim's silk dress/red lip combo was major inspo."

Khloe also credits Kim and Kourtney for being "bodycon babes" and teaching her "the value of a good bodycon/duster combo. The stretchy dress shows off your bump while the flowy coat hides any problem angles."

And last but not least, Khloe also credits new mom Kylie for inspiring her to "bare more skin."

Meanwhile, Khloe can't wait to welcome her first child with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. A source told ET that the Revenge Body star has never been so happy.

"Khloe isn't worried about being a mother, she is more than prepared. Khloe has had training over the years with her numerous nieces and nephews," the source shared. "Khloe is just ready to be a mother."

ET's source revealed on Thursday that Khloe has been telling friends and family that she's "over the top happy" and that she's planning to give birth in Cleveland, Ohio, but raise her baby boy in both Los Angeles and Cleveland.

