Kardashian Sisters Make a Statement in Tokyo: Khloe's Baby Bump, Kim's Pink Hair & Kourtney's Abs!

The Kardashian sisters take Tokyo!

Kim Kardashian West and her siblings, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, all touched down to the Japanese capital earlier this week, and have been slaying the fashion game ever since. The stylish reality stars recently took to Instagram to share pics of the outfits they wore while out and about on Wednesday, and they certainly didn't disappoint.

Splash News

Khloe pulled out all the stops for her latest international look, rocking a sparkly bodyhugging dress that showed off her baby bump. The Revenge Body star, who is eight months pregnant with her first child with Tristan Thompson, upped the glamour with turquoise tassel earrings and a matching smokey eye, with her blond locks styled into a tight top knot.

Splash News

"What's meant to be will always found a way," she captioned a series of snapshots.

Kim looked equally fab, flaunting her newly-dyed pink locks and trendy yellow eye makeup. She also shared a close-up shot of her sheer blue Yeezy season 5 PVC pumps, which revealed her fresh, powder pink pedicure.

Instagram Stories

Khloe and Kim weren't the only ones sporting shades of blue, however. Kourtney seemingly took a cue from her sisters, opting for bold eyeshadow from her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic.

ピンク A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 27, 2018 at 10:05pm PST

The color was a perfect contrast to her ensemble, which consisted of a patterned tube top and black see-through skirt that put full focus on her fit figure.

