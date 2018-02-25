Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Enjoy First Date Together Since Welcoming Daughter Stormi: Pics

Finally time for an adults-only outing!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted out together for the first time since welcoming their daughter, Stormi Webster, earlier this month. The new parents left their newborn at home and enjoyed lunch with family and friends, including Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods, at Nobu Malibu on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old reality star carried a plush red coat and wore an oversized black T-shirt and black pants, while her rapper boyfriend also donned a black ensemble.

The couple took the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's brand-new flashy ride -- a jet black Ferrari -- to lunch, with Jenner riding shotgun. She posted a video of the hot new car in her Instagram stories on Saturday, dubbing it her "push present" from Scott, 25.

The proud new mama recently took to Twitter to gush about motherhood and her sweet baby girl, writing, "She's good. Still staring at her all day. She looks just like me when I was a baby."

she’s good 😊 still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby 😊 https://t.co/fEFsSeNO6Z — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

