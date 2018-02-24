Kylie Jenner Reveals Lavish Push Present -- See What She Got!

Kylie Jenner got a snazzy new ride!

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to share her lavish push present that she received after giving birth to daughter Stormi.

“Push present,” the new mom says in the background as she shows off her black Ferrari. Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1.

That same day, Jenner and Scott were spotted with a handful of friends, including Jordyn Woods, grabbing lunch at Nobu in Malibu, California. The makeup mogul wore black pants with a matching loose top and was carrying a burgundy jacket. Meanwhile, the rapper was in black pants, a tee and black jacket.

Backgrid

Earlier this week, Jenner showed off her new makeup collection inspired by her daughter. Perfectly named the Weather Collection, the beauty products include lipsticks with lightning bolts on them, as well as lip glosses, highlighters and liners.

"A few of my favorites," Jenner wrote on Instagram, adding. ”Inspired by Stormi.”

She also shared the story of how the collection came to be. "I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy," she explained. "Right after we chose Stormi's name, her name really inspired me. I spent a lot of time on this collection and put a lot of detail into it.”

For more on the couple and how they're handling the birth of their baby, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Shows Off New Makeup Collection Inspired By Her Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Stormi 'Looks Just Like Me'

Travis Scott Shares First Pic of Him and Kylie Jenner Since Birth of Daughter Stormi

Related Gallery