Travis Scott Shares First Pic of Him and Kylie Jenner Since Birth of Daughter Stormi

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have kept a low profile since the birth of their daughter Stormi on Feb. 1. But that may be changing soon.

Scott, 25, posted a Snapchat on Thursday showing the couple together for the first time since Stormi was born. The post consisted of a perplexing black-and-white photo of the couple wearing surgical masks with the caption "Bdjxjkdn" upside-down over their faces.

Jenner, 20, has purposely stepped back from the limelight ever since she became pregnant with Stormi. A source told ET in January that she would return to the spotlight after giving birth.

She appears to be easing her way back into public view so far. She was first spotted in public since Stormi's birth on Sunday, heading out in casual gear to a business meeting. And on Wednesday, she posted an Instagram Valentine's Day selfie with the short message, "vday 🖤♥️."

Meanwhile, she has apologized to her fans for her social media absence, but explained in an Instagram post that it was necessary "to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how."

