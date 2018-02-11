Kylie Jenner Spotted After Giving Birth to Baby Stormi: See the First Photo!

On Sunday, new mom Kylie Jenner was spotted out in public for the first time since giving birth to her baby daughter, Stormi Webster, and the 20-year-old reality star looked like she was ready to take care of business.

Jenner – who welcomed her little girl on Feb. 1, with rapper Travis Scott – rocked a black top and a pair of black bicycle shorts under a beige jacket, as she headed out to a business meeting alongside her best friend Jordyn Woods, in Woodland Hills, California.

The makeup mogul completed her chic-yet-utilitarian ensemble with a pair of gray sneakers and a fanny pack wrapped around her waist. She also apparently left her little girl at home for this particular outing.

Jenner has spent a few months out of the spotlight amid speculation of her pregnancy. However, she finally addressed the rumors when she announced the birth of her little girl in an Instagram post she shared on Feb. 4.

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I've ever had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," she wrote about being a new mom. "I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst."

Days later, she revealed her daughter's name in the caption of a heartwarming photo she posted of her new bundle of joy.

For more on Jenner's beautiful baby girl, check out the video below.

