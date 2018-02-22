Kylie Jenner Shows Off New Makeup Collection Inspired By Her Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner's baby girl, Stormi Webster, is already inspiring her mama!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star treated fans to a sneak peek of her new makeup collection via Instagram on Thursday. Perfectly named Weather Collection, the new selection of beauty products include lipsticks with lightning bolts on them, as well as lip glosses, highlighters and liners.

"⚡️ The Weather Collection ⚡️ Launching Feb 28 3pm pst. Check out my stories to see a closer look 💛 @kyliecosmetics," she captioned the teaser clip.



She also shared a look at the "Eye of the Storm" eyeshadow palettes. "A few of my favorites," Jenner continued, adding, "Inspired by Stormi."

The 20-year-old reality star also shared the story of how this collection was created on her Instagram Stories.

"I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy," she explained. "Right after we chose Stormi's name, her name really inspired me. I spent a lot of time on this collection and put a lot of detail into it."

"So I'll try to show you guys all the fun detail," Jenner added before showing off the new products, which include eyeshadows with names like "True Love," "Sunshine," "Northern Light," "Little Wonder," "Starbaby," "Heaven Sent" and "Sweet Storm."

Earlier this week, the cosmetics queen gave an update on her and boyfriend Travis Scott's newborn. When a fan asked her on Twitter how her daughter was doing, Jenner shared, "She’s good 😊 still staring at her all day. She looks just like me when i was a baby 😊."

The couple welcomed Stormi on Feb 1, but they didn’t share the news for a few days. Jenner shared an adorable pic of her baby girl holding onto her mom' thumb, a sweet snap that quickly became the most-liked photo on Instagram.

For more on Jenner and her daughter, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Stormi 'Looks Just Like Me'

Travis Scott Shares First Pic of Him and Kylie Jenner Since Birth of Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner Shares Valentine's Day Mirror Selfie Just 2 Weeks After Birth of Daughter Stormi

Related Gallery