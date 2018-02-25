Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Makes Her Adorable Snapchat Debut
Kylie Jenner is sharing a little more of her daughter, Stormi, on social media.
The new mom posted a short video to her Snapchat, holding her baby girl's foot and gushing over her itty bitty toes.
"Mommy's cute little toes," she says, as she rubs her newborn's foot.
Earlier this month, the 20-year-old reality star, who gave birth on Feb. 1, posted a photo of her baby girl's hand wrapped around her thumb and captioned the photo "Stormi," with a baby angel emoji.
Jenner has yet to debut her baby girl in full, and has been largely absent from the public eye herself. She made a rare appearance on a date out with her baby's father, Travis Scott, on Saturday.
But she can still cause a stir on social media. On Thursday, Jenner tweeted, "Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad."
Snapchat's stock later lost 1.3 billion in value, though it's unclear if there was any actual correlation between the two events. She later made amends, writing, "still love you tho snap ... my first love."
For more on Jenner and baby Stormi, watch the video below!
