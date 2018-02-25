Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Makes Her Adorable Snapchat Debut

Kylie Jenner is sharing a little more of her daughter, Stormi, on social media.

The new mom posted a short video to her Snapchat, holding her baby girl's foot and gushing over her itty bitty toes.

"Mommy's cute little toes," she says, as she rubs her newborn's foot.

Stormi!!!👶🏼 (Posted 2/25/18) A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Feb 25, 2018 at 12:12pm PST

Earlier this month, the 20-year-old reality star, who gave birth on Feb. 1, posted a photo of her baby girl's hand wrapped around her thumb and captioned the photo "Stormi," with a baby angel emoji.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Jenner has yet to debut her baby girl in full, and has been largely absent from the public eye herself. She made a rare appearance on a date out with her baby's father, Travis Scott, on Saturday.

But she can still cause a stir on social media. On Thursday, Jenner tweeted, "Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad."

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

Snapchat's stock later lost 1.3 billion in value, though it's unclear if there was any actual correlation between the two events. She later made amends, writing, "still love you tho snap ... my first love."

still love you tho snap ... my first love — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

For more on Jenner and baby Stormi, watch the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Names Her Baby Girl Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Enjoy First Date Together Since Welcoming Daughter Stormi: Pics

Kylie Jenner Reveals Lavish Push Present -- See What She Got!

Related Gallery