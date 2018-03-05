Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Romantic Seaside Sunday Date

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are bonding together as new parents.

The reality star made a rare public appearance since becoming a mom with her rapper boyfriend on Sunday at Seaspice in Miami, an eyewitness tells ET.

The eyewitness shares that the two arrived without their newborn daughter for the relaxing seaside day date, enjoying brunch on a private terrace. Kylie wore her hoodie up, and the eyewitness says that the couple and a few friends enjoyed a seafood tower, pizettas and pasta. According to the eyewitness, Kylie sipped on sparkling water, while the rest of the group sipped on Rosé Piscine and champagne.

Check out the pic of the sweet day below.

Farah Miranda

Meanwhile, Kylie and Travis have been overjoyed with their daughter, Stormi, and this week, the new mom took to Snapchat to share the first pic of her adorable little one's face!

Watch the video below to see.

