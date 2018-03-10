Khloe Kardashian Shares Stunning Pics From Her Adorable Baby Shower

The Kardashians go all out for baby showers, and Khloe Kardashian's was no exception!

The 33-year-old reality star, who is expecting a baby girl with Tristan Thompson, showed off her stunning pink-filled baby shower on Instagram Stories on Saturday. In the pics, there are hundreds of rose-colored balloons on the ground with pink flowers dangling from the ceiling, pink table settings and lighting. There's also a neon sign that says, "Baby Thompson."

Kylie Jenner, who recently welcomed her baby girl, Stormi, shared a Snapchat of her sister's belly, writing, "I can't wait to meet you baby."

Kourtney Kardashian also posted a handful of videos on her Instagram Stories in which she's showing off the gorgeous space. Her daughter Penelope Disick and grandmother Mary Jo Campbell make cameos in the clips.

Kris Jenner also couldn't help but post a pic on her social media, captioning the shot, "Baby girl."

ET caught up with Jenner earlier this week, where she revealed that she's preparing Khloe's two nurseries, one in Los Angeles and one in Cleveland, Ohio.

