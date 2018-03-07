Kris Jenner Reveals Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Will Have Two Nurseries for Her Daughter (Exclusive)

Kris Jenner is getting ready to become a grandma for the third time this year when Khloe Kardashian welcomes her baby girl in the next few months, and the proud momager says her daughter is getting everything ready for when her little girl arrives.

ET caught up with Kris at the grand opening of Paul Nassif's new MedSpa in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, and she opened up about going shopping with Khloe at a baby store in Los Angeles earlier in the day.

"We got a lot of stuff today. It was a really productive day," Kris shared. "Khloe's really excited and setting up two nurseries, one in Cleveland and one in Los Angeles, so it was great fun running around picking stuff out."

This is Khloe's first child with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, and the expectant mom has been very clear that she intends to move out to Ohio to live with Thompson so the family can spend as much time together as possible.

However, Khloe still owns a home in Los Angeles, and it sounds like she wants to make sure her baby girl is just as comfy when the family stays in California.

While Khloe is expected to give birth in late March or early April, her sister, Kylie Jenner, has already been a mom for over a full month after welcoming her daughter, Stormi, on Feb. 1, and Kris says she's "doing great."

"She's doing really good. She's happy and everybody's healthy [and] so thrilled," she shared.

Kris also opened up about daughter Kendall Jenner's health scare over the weekend, before the 22-year-old model attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. A source told ET that Kendall had a bad reaction to a vitamin drip, resulting in a trip to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"She actually didn't feel good the day before," Kris said. "Then she was feeling a little bit better so she went to the party, but she looked great. She's doing good."

The 62-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also gushed over being a part of the red carpet gala celebrating the launch of the Nassif MD Medical Spa.

"We've known Paul for years," she shared. "[I'm] really excited to be here and celebrate with him in opening the spa."

Check out the video below to hear more from Kris about all the adorable bundles of joy that have entered her life in the last few months, including daughter Kim Kardashian's third child, Chicago, whom she welcomed via surrogate in January.

