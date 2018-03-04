Khloe Kardashian Is Having a Baby Girl!

The Kardashians are gaining another little girl!

Khloe Kardashianrevealed on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she's expecting a baby girl. Khloe's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, broke the news in a phone call, sending Khloe into a "state of shock."

"I don't feel like I'm having a girl at all," Khloe tells Kim Kardashian West in the episode, while Kourtney Kardashian also can't help admitting that she's "shocked" too.

Earlier on Sunday, Khloe shared a photo of her elegant, golden gender reveal cake on Instagram. Khloe also took to Twitter to acknowledge the news, sweetly referencing Kylie and Kim's newborn daughters, Stormi and Chicago, and hilariously addressing her pregnancy hormones.

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess 👑 👶🏽💗 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! 👶🏽 my hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

Earlier this year, Khloe opened up to ET about her pregnancy experience and the advice she'd received from her sisters.

"[I got] a lot [of advice from my sisters]. Too much," she confessed. "I've gotten to the point... I'm like, 'OK, shut the f**k up and take your own advice.' Like, I love Kourtney, but... I'm going to figure it all out, I promise you. We're all going to learn. So some advice is great, but it's also not what you say, it's how you say it."

Khloe is expecting her first child next month with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who already shares a 1-year-old son with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

A source tells ET that the couple plans to raise their baby in both Cleveland and Los Angeles.

"Khloe isn’t as tied to L.A. as her sisters. She’s lived in other cities before and she’ll do it again," the source shares. "They’re both going to travel to be together whenever possible. It will not be a long-distance relationship."

According to ET's source, Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, also spends a lot of time in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario. "He's pretty connected to his Canadian roots. He's back there a lot visiting people and doing charity stuff and Khloe and the baby will be a part of that too," the source explained.

For more on Khloe's pregnancy, watch below.

