Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Have No Plans to Be Long Distance After Baby Is Born (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are putting their family first.

A source tells ET that the couple, who are just one month away from welcoming their first child together, have no plans for a long-distance relationship after their baby is born.

ET learned last month that Kardashian and Thompson were planning to raise their baby boy in both Cleveland and Los Angeles, and now ET's source says the couple will be together every step of the way.

"Khloe isn’t as tied to L.A. as her sisters. She’s lived in other cities before and she’ll do it again," the source shares. "They’re both going to travel to be together whenever possible. It will not be a long-distance relationship."

According to ET's source, Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, also spends a lot of time in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario. "He's pretty connected to his Canadian roots. He's back there a lot visiting people and doing charity stuff and Khloe and the baby will be a part of that too," the source explains.

With just weeks to go before meeting their son, Kardashian and Thompson, who already shares a 1-year-old son with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, couldn't be more prepared. "They're going to be very hands-on parents. They'll be great," the source says. "They're very prepared."

A source previously told ET that that the couple is "stronger" than ever as they prepare to expand their family -- and "more in love" too.

