Khloe Kardashian Has ‘a Few’ Baby Names She Likes, But Can’t Make a Final Decision

Khloe Kardashian is just weeks away from welcoming her first child, but she is still struggling with a very important decision – a baby name!

The 33-year-old reality star admitted she’s having trouble naming her baby-to-be on Twitter on Sunday, after a fan asked if she’d landed on a moniker.

“I have a few that I like, but nothing is picked. It’s so hard,” she replied to the follower.

Back in January, Khloe told Ellen DeGeneres, “I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior, Tristan Jr., but for a girl, I don’t know where to begin. I want a ‘K’ or a ‘T.’”

KoKo recently returned from a babymoon to Japan with her sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, but seemed very excited to be home.

“There’s really no place like home,” she tweeted with a blue heart emoji. “Bed – I missed you terribly.”

One follower asked how Khloe was holding up returning home without her beloved dog Gabbana, who passed away in late January, to which she replied, “It’s absolutely horrible but her bed is still by my bed and that gives me comfort.”

The Revenge Body host was also quick to call out negative commenters, writing, “What happened to women fixing each other’s crowns instead of trying to knock the others crown off? We can ALL be successful and prosperous! We must all genuinely be happy for one another. Life is too short otherwise. I want to see you excel! Let’s Inspire each other to evolve as people and be better.”

