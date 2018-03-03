Khloe Kardashian is Pretty in Pink in New Baby Bump Pics from Tokyo

Khloe Kardashian is thinking pink!

The 33-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Friday to share bumpin' new pics of herself on her Tokyo vacation with her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. Khloe, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, couldn't have looked more glamorous in a curve-hugging pink-and-white dress, which she accessorized with a pink fur coat. The pregnant star pulled her long blonde locks into a high ponytail and matched her pink-themed outfit with rosy eyeshadow.

"💗 Kyoto Khlo 💗 8 Month Bump 💗," she captioned a couple snaps of herself posing for the camera.

Khloe kept things sensible in the footwear department, sharing a photo of herself sporting comfortable sneakers outside Japan's Bamboo Forest with Kourtney. "Bamboo Forest with my 🐼," she wrote alongside the shot.

Bamboo Forest with my 🐼 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 2, 2018 at 6:00pm PST

Khloe shared more pics of herself rocking her sassy pink look to her Instagram story, posing alongside her sisters, enjoying some ice cream and embracing her pregnancy cravings.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

While the Good American designer is living it up with her sisters, a source recently told ET that she and Thompson have no plans to be long distance after welcoming their baby boy.

"Khloe isn’t as tied to L.A. as her sisters. She’s lived in other cities before and she’ll do it again," the source shared, noting that Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but also has roots in Ontario, Canada. "They’re both going to travel to be together whenever possible. It will not be a long-distance relationship."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Satisfies Her Noodle Cravings in Japan

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Have No Plans to Be Long Distance After Baby Is Born (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump While Rocking Stunning Sparkly Mini-Dress in Tokyo

Related Gallery