Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Satisfies Her Noodle Cravings in Japan

Khloe Kardashian's baby wants noodles, and lucky for him, the reality star is in Japan!

The 33-year-old is enjoying every minute of her vacation to Tokyo, embracing her cravings for Japanese food. Khloe has been documenting her whole trip on social media, posting pics from her visits to the Sagano Bamboo Forest and Hokan-ji Temple on Thursday -- but the blonde beauty was most in her "element" while chowing down on some noodles.

Khloe, who is about a month away from welcoming her baby boy with Tristan Thompson, playfully dangled noodles over her mouth in the fun pic, as she posed in a comfy and chic pair of pajamas.

On Friday, Khloe was spotted out with her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. While her sisters rocked edgy ensembles, Khloe opted for a cozier look, sporting a body-hugging blue dress, matching sneakers and a bold leopard print coat.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently addressed fans who pointed out how she's always seen cradling her baby bump.

"I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose," she wrote. "Mommy loves you baby! ❤️."

