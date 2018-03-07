Khloe Kardashian Enjoys Some Pre-Baby Retail Therapy With Mom Kris Jenner (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian is getting ready to welcome her baby girl!

The reality star and her mom, Kris Jenner, stopped into baby boutique Petit Tresor in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday, ET has learned.

"Kris wanted to treat Khloe to some retail therapy," a source tells ET. "They were shopping for bedding items for Khloe's nursery. They were very into neutral and pastel colors."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameras were rolling for the mother-daughter shopping trip, which lasted about an hour, according to the source. The pair made several bedding purchases and left with a gift basket courtesy of the store.

"Khloe was very chatty and upbeat and was cracking jokes with the store's staff," the source added. The reality star, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, was spotted leaving the store in a bump-hugging tan dress, as well as matching camel-hued boots and an overcoat.

During the season 14 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday, the mom-to-be revealed that she and Tristan are expecting a baby girl. She also tweeted the news, sharing, "I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with [sister Kim’s daughter] Chicago and [sister Kylie’s daughter] Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess."

However, it seems Khloe and Tristan are having a hard time deciding whether or not their baby girl will follow in her parents’ footsteps with a "K" name. The KUWTK star told a fan on Twitter earlier this week that both "K" and "T" were options, noting that she has a few possible names that she likes, "but nothing is picked. It's so hard."

