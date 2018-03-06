Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Her Baby Girl Keeping up With 'K' Name Tradition

Khloe Kardashian is starting to come up with possible names for her baby girl, and she hinted that he might stick with the "K" name tradition started by her mom, Kris Jenner, when naming all five of her daughters.

The 33-year-old reality star, who is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, took to Twitter on Sunday to respond to a fan who asked if she was going to stick with the famous naming convention, even though her sisters did not with their respective children.

"I think a T but a K is an option as well," she replied. "That’s as far as I know."

I think a T but a K is an option as well. That’s as far as I know https://t.co/Rs6zPdI0BT — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

The day before, Khloe admitted that she's having some difficulty deciding on a name at all.

"I have a few that I like, but nothing is picked. It’s so hard," she tweeted.

I have a few that I like, but nothing is picked. It’s so hard — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 4, 2018

Khloe and her sister's names all famously start with the letter "K" -- Kim and Kourtney are Kris' daughters with the late Rob Kardashian Sr., and Kendall and Kylie are the momager's daughters with ex Caitlyn Jenner.



None of the girls continued with the "K" tradition when their kids were born, however. Kris' female grandchildren are North and Chicago (Kim and Kanye West); Penelope (Kourtney and Scott Disick) and Stormi (Kylie and Travis Scott).



Khloe, who is expected to give birth in late March/early April, also opened up about her sweet pregnancy announcement photo, which she shared to Instagram on December 20.

"One day when he came home from practice, we decided to just do it!" the expectant mom shared to her personal app on Tuesday.

The heartwarming black-and-white snapshot, which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed for with the help of her friends Simon, Savas and makeup artist Hrush Achemyan, featured a close-up of Kardashian's hands cradling her burgeoning baby bump with Thompson's hands wrapped over hers.

"Simon took the photo and Savas was on the phone with Hrush, and they were directing the placement of our hands. Our heads are cropped out because we both looked crazy," Kardashian recalled. "Everyone thought this was some strategic picture, but in fact, I think we got it done in 20 seconds -- and it was just done by us."

During the season 14 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday, the mom-to-be revealed that she and Tristan are expecting a baby girl. She also tweeted the news, sharing, "I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess."

Check out the video below to hear more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Adorably Reveals Hopes and Dreams for Her Baby Girl

Khloe Kardashian is Pretty in Pink in New Baby Bump Pics from Tokyo

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Have No Plans to Be Long Distance After Baby Is Born (Exclusive)

Related Gallery