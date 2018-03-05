Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Adorably Reveals Hopes and Dreams for Her Baby Girl

Khloe Kardashian already has some hopes and dreams for her baby girl.

One day after it was revealed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that the pregnant reality star and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are expecting a daughter, Khloe took to her app to share some thoughts about the precious future they plan to create for their first child together.

"I can't believe I'm having a girl!" the Revenge Body star gushed. "It was such a special moment and I'm so happy I got to share it with you guys. My team put together this fun fill-in-the-blank game for me about what I hope for my little one when she grows up."

According to Khloe, she thinks it would be cool for her baby to "speak many languages" and develop a secret talent for "singing."

"My baby is going to grow up listening to: Old school music," she dished. "We listen to it now. All Anita Baker, Michael McDonald, Marvin Gaye, Patti LaBelle, Michael Jackson…real music!"

But it will be quite awhile before Khloe and Tristan allow their mini-me to watch KUWTK -- or go on a date!

"My child will be 13 when they watch their first episode of KUWTK," she revealed. "And 15 (I'm not sure what TT will say) years old when they're allowed to go on their first date."

Earlier this year, Khloe opened up to ET about her pregnancy experience and all the advice she's already received from her famous sisters.

"[I got] a lot [of advice]. Too much," she confessed. "I've gotten to the point... I'm like, 'OK, shut the f**k up and take your own advice.' Like, I love Kourtney, but... I'm going to figure it all out, I promise you. We're all going to learn. So some advice is great, but it's also not what you say, it's how you say it."

Watch the video below to hear more!

