Khloe Kardashian is cleaning up her Instagram.

Following recent news that the reality star broke up with boyfriend Tristan Thompson after he allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods, eagle-eyed fans started to notice that a few photos on Khloe's Instagram have been deleted.

Many of those purged pics featured Khloe's ex, including a snapshot that was taken over Thanksgiving weekend with their daughter, True, 10 months. The same photo still appears on Tristan's page (for now, at least):

Other removed photos include the massive heart-shaped rose display Tristan got Khloe for Valentine's Day, a photo of them locking lips near the water and a bright-colored pic that was snapped during a recent beach vacation.

However, as of Thursday, it appears Tristan isn't totally swiped from Khloe's account. The reality star's feed still features snaps of the NBA star (from the early stages of their relationship up until her baby shower last April), but it looks like Khloe has disabled comments on those particular posts:

Fans also noticed that a black-and-white picture of Jordyn modeling attire from Khloe's Good American fashion line still exists:

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner have unfollowed Tristan on the app, and a few of Khloe's friends even publicly weighed in on a video alleging that the cheating rumors were true.

A source told ET on Wednesday that Kylie is "extremely upset about everything" and is still trying to process the situation. "Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she's extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family," the source said. "Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now, Jordyn isn’t staying at Kylie’s. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister, Khloe."

"The future of their friendship hangs on the facts," the source added.

Hear more on the scandal in the video below.

