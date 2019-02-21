Khloe Kardashian is cutting ties with Jordyn Woods -- at least on social media!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star just unfollowed her sister, Kylie Jenner's, best friend two days after ET confirmed that Khloe ended her relationship of two years with Tristan Thompson over cheating allegations involving Woods.

Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian also decided to unfollow Woods on Thursday. And one day prior, Kim Kardashian unfollowed both Woods and Thompson after breakup reports started to percolate.

An insider previously told ET that the couple simply couldn't withstand another round of infidelity allegations.



“There were trust issues again and she has been down that road before," a source said of the couple’s relationship, hinting at the cheating reports that swirled around Thompson just as their daughter, True, was born last April. "She has to be strong for herself and True. Everyone is extremely disappointed.”



According to Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee, 27-year-old Thompson hooked up with Woods at a house party over the weekend.



"One of my writers was there," Lee claimed. "And Tristan you took everybody's phone but you let them stay. Jordyn came in, y'all were smoking hookah, she was all up in your lap, you was all over her, touchy feely, and you let the girl stay the night until seven in the morning. Now, that happened, that's a fact."

After the cheating allegations began circulating on Tuesday, Tristan pushed back, writing in a since-deleted tweet, "FAKE NEWS." Khloe has since shared a number of posts seemingly in response to Thompson's alleged cheating.

“The worst pain is gettin' hurt by a person you explained your pain to,” she posted. The next one read: “Somebody needs to hear this… That betrayal was your blessing!!!!”

Khloe also wrote -- “If they ask you about me, tell them: ‘She was the only person that loved me with honesty, and I broke her.’” She completed the series of posts with a comic-book style image of a woman crying.

This entire situation puts Kylie, in a particularly tough position. Even though Woods has been Kylie's best friend for years, she moved out of Jenner's home following the cheating reports.

“Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she’s extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family,” a source told ET. “Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now, Jordyn isn’t staying at Kylie’s. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloe.”



