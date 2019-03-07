Despite their current personal issues, Khloe Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are peacefully co-parenting their daughter, 10-month-old True, a source tells ET.

Kardashian, 34, and Thompson, 27, split late last month after the NBA star reportedly cheated on her with 21-year-old Jordyn Woods -- Kardashian's sister, Kylie Jenner's, best friend. Our source says that while Kardashian and Thompson don't have a formal custody agreement in place, so far, they are "on the same page" with True.

“Khloe has True for the majority of the time," the source says. "Khloe’s able to bring True or be with her at work, where Tristan can’t. Also, True spends a lot of time with her big family and all the cousins are in L.A. so it makes the most sense for her to stay with Khloe."

"Khloe and Tristan may have their issues but Khloe will never deny Tristan a chance to spend time with his daughter," the source adds. "Things may change in the future, but for now Khloe and Tristan are on the same page with True being with Khloe for most of the time.”

The reality star has kept her focus on her daughter amid the headline-making cheating scandal. On Wednesday night, Kardashian shared adorable pictures of True on her Instagram Story, as well as a video of her kissing her on the cheek.

"At the end of the day I am thankful that my blessings are bigger than my problems," she also posted.

Continuing her more positive vibe on social media, she Instagrammed a glamorous selfie on Thursday, writing, "I believe in you, your abilities and you heart! Stay positive about everything. Each one of us, is simply trying to figure it all out."

A source told ET on Tuesday that Kardashian is now focused solely on co-parenting with Thompson, and not a romantic relationship.

"Khloe is getting better with every day that passes," the source said. "Khloe and Tristan are still communicating and always will. Khloe is very big about 'I’m having the father of her child staying in her life no matter how bad things get.'"

But despite maintaining communication for True, the source noted that the pair "aren't getting back together and Khloe knows she needs to move on."

Previously, Kardashian backtracked after initially calling out Woods on Twitter for breaking up her family, and said that ultimately, it was Thompson's fault.

"I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have," she tweeted after receiving backlash for placing the blame on Woods. "Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time. What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister."

"But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault," Kardashian continued. "I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."

And it appears Thompson may have already moved on. He was spotted out with a mystery woman in NYC on Tuesday the night before his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, was scheduled to take on the Brooklyn Nets.

