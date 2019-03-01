Khloe Kardashian is speaking out following Jordyn Woods' appearance on Red Table Talk.

On Friday, Jordyn stopped by Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series to share her side regarding the shocking reports that she recently cheated with Khloe's now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Khloe, though, did not agree with Jordyn's comments, accusing the 21-year-old of "lying."

"Why are you lying @jordynwoods ??" Khloe, 34, tweeted. "If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story."

"BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!" Khloe added.

In a second tweet, Khloe acknowledged that "Tristan is equally to blame," but wouldn't be addressing him publicly, largely because to their 10-month-old daughter, True.

"Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child," she wrote. "Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well."

On the show, Jordyn, who's the longtime best friend of Kylie Jenner and a close friend to the Smith family, said that she knows that "I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together."

"This situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him, and I understand that, but I know I’m not the reason," Jordyn said.

Jordyn also claimed that she has apologized to Khloe.

"I did as much apologizing as I could do over the phone, over text," Jordyn said. "... I reached out and the opportunity is there. I offered as much as I could, a lie detector test, anything, whatever makes you feel better is what I want."

Additionally, Jordyn denied sleeping with Tristan and said that "there's been no relationship" between her and the NBA player.

"Never a thought. Never a consideration. Never happened," she said of sleeping with Tristan. "And never will I, and that’s why I’m willing to be put up to the test. Attach me to a lie detector, whatever it is. I need people to know the truth, and more importantly, I need the people involved to know the truth."

"Just to clarify: there has been no communication with Tristan, no relationship over time," she added.

