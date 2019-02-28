Khloe Kardashian continues to share her thoughts and feelings via social media.

The 34-year-old Revenge Body host took to Instagram Story on Thursday to post a cryptic quote about why people are unfaithful, amid the recent news that her ex, Tristan Thompson, allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

"Remember: They cheated because they wanted to, they lied because they could, and now they're sorry because they got caught. It's always about them. You did nothing to cause or deserve it," reads the quote that the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star shared with her 88 million followers.

Instagram Story

"You ever notice people would rather stop speaking to you instead of apologizing when they're wrong," read another one of her Instagram Story posts.

Instagram Story

Khloe also posted a video of herself with Ariana Grande's song, "Needy," set as the background song. The lyrics might be telling of what she is currently feeling: "Passionate but I don't give no f**ks/I admit that I'm a lil' messed up/But I can hide it when I'm all dressed up/I'm obsessive and I love too hard/Good at overthinking with my heart."

Additionally, the reality star liked a tweet calling out fans accusing her of being hypocritical, which read, "Khloé didn't take Tristan away from his ex. They were broken up and they decided to start a relationship. If you say that what happened is 'karma' then you're just stupid and believe everything on the internet."

Khloé didn't take Tristan away from his ex. They were broken up and they decided to start a relationship. If you say that what happened is "karma" then you're just stupid and believe everything on the internet. — Katie (@PlanetKhloeK) February 27, 2019

The mother of one has yet to directly comment on the reports that the NBA player was unfaithful with Woods. However, she has called out a "snake" and "really f**cked up" people in a handful of her social media posts.

Also on Thursday, a new promo for the upcoming KUWTK season was unveiled which featured Khloe addressing her trust issues. With the theme being "unreal" betrayals, Khloe and her sisters discuss the people in their lives who have let them down.

"Your one stupid weekend [and it] just demolished a relationship," Khloe exclaims.

Meanwhile, Woods is set to talk about the recent scandal on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. A source told ET that the Kardashian-Jenner family is "upset" with Woods' decision to do the interview, and feels like she should "be focusing more on healing her relationship privately with the family or Kylie then talking about it publicly."

"The Kardashian-Jenners have been nothing but incredible to Jordyn and hope she’ll be respectful," the source said. "They just wish her way of dealing with it was done in a different way."

For more on the cheating scandal, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Focuses on Gym 'Therapy' Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian Tears Up in New 'KUWTK' Promo Teasing 'Unreal' Betrayals

Khloe Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq Accuses Jordyn Woods of Being a 'Coward' and Trying to 'Gain Self Pity'

Related Gallery